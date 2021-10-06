Dubai: A court in Saudi Arabia has ordered a company to compensate a Saudi woman who was sacked a few months after being employed on the pretext that she concealed her pregnancy, local media reported.
The company said it fired the woman because she provided fake information and failed to disclose her pregnancy during interviews. The employer explained that it only knew the woman was pregnant after recruiting her.
The woman filed a complaint before the Labour Court saying that she hadn't known she was pregnant at the time she applied for the job, and she discovered that a month after she joined the company.
The case was then referred to the Court of Appeals, which ordered the company to compensate the defendant and pay for her two months’ salary and a paid leave for sacking her.