Dubai: As Saudi Arabia prepares to celebrate its National Day on September 23, many might find themselves confused about the differences between National Day and Founding Day, despite their intertwined historical significance.
National Day commemorates a pivotal moment in 1932 when King Abdulaziz Al Saud officially unified the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This day symbolizes the culmination of a heroic journey that began on January 15, 1902, when Abdulaziz recaptured Riyadh, marking the restoration of the Saudi state. National Day is a celebration of the nation's unity, reflecting on its past sacrifices, its current cohesion, and its future aspirations.
In contrast, Founding Day, observed on February 22, marks the anniversary of the establishment of the first Saudi state by Imam Mohammad bin Saud in 1727. This day, introduced as a national holiday two years ago, honors the enduring legacy of the first Saudi state amidst the harsh conditions of the time, including economic instability and social unrest. Founding Day is a tribute to the rich history and cultural heritage that predate the modern Kingdom by over two centuries.
King Salman bin Abdulaziz's royal decree officially recognized February 22 as Founding Day, highlighting the historical depth and cultural significance of Saudi Arabia.
While National Day on September 23 marks the unification of the modern Saudi state, Founding Day on February 22 celebrates the origins of Saudi Arabia, tracing back to its first founding.
Saudi Arabia's rich history and its strategic geographical position have made it a key player in regional politics, with deep-rooted ties to the GCC countries that span centuries.