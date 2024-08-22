Dubai: The Saudi General Directorate of Passports has stressed that expats failing to renew their IDs on time will be fined 3 days after the ID’s expiration.

For the first instance of delay, a fine of 500 riyals will be imposed. If the renewal is delayed again, the penalty will increase to 1,000 riyals.

To facilitate the renewal process, residents can use the Absher platform, which allows individuals to renew a resident’s ID for family members or domestic workers electronically.

How it works

To renew an ID through Absher, users must log in to the Absher Individuals platform using their username or ID number and password.

After receiving a verification text message on their registered mobile number, they can access the main page of Absher services.

From there, they should navigate to e-services, select Sponsor Services, and choose “Iqama Renewal” from the list.

After reviewing the service instructions, users can select the individual whose residency or ID is to be renewed, confirm the data, and complete the renewal process.

Several conditions must be met for the renewal to be processed.

These include paying the required fees for the desired period, ensuring there are no unpaid traffic violations registered against the beneficiary, and verifying that the beneficiary’s passport is valid.

Additionally, the beneficiary should not be listed as absent from work, and their fingerprint and photo, as well as those of any family members over 6 years old, must be registered in the system.