Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced that it will develop a cable car system to facilitate access to the Cave of Hira in Mecca’s Jabal Al Noor, with an anticipated opening in 2025.

The project aims to enhance the pilgrimage experience and provide easier access to this significant historical and religious site.

The cable car will ascend to the Cave of Hira, which is located at an altitude of approximately 634 meters, about 4 kilometers from the Grand Mosque. This cave is well-known for being the site where the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) received his first revelation.

The construction of the cable car is part of a development plan that includes the completion of the Hira Cultural District and the opening of three new museums in Jabal Omar within the same year.

Additionally, the Mount Thor Cultural District project, an integrated neighbourhood with various services, will be launched in 2025, mirroring the developments in the Hira Cultural District.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah highlighted the importance of Mount Al Noor and the Cave of Hira in Mecca’s rich historical and Islamic heritage.

Jabal Al Noor, also known as the Mountain of Light, is distinguished by its unique shape resembling a camel’s hump and its steep slopes.

The cave itself can accommodate up to five seated individuals and holds profound significance for Muslims due to its association with the Prophet’s early revelations.