Dubai: Saudi Arabia has been identified as the third country worldwide for the shortest sleep duration, according to Dr. Mana Al Shahrani, a Consultant in Sleep Medicine at King Fahd Medical City.

During a discussion on Al Ekhbariya TV, Dr. Al Shahrani highlighted the prevalent issue of sleep deprivation among Saudis, who typically get only 6 to 7 hours of sleep per night.

Dr. Al Shahrani advised against the practice of staying awake for 24 hours to reset sleep patterns after Ramadan, a common behaviour among Saudis.

He explained that such continuous sleep deprivation has detrimental effects on physical health, comparable to the impact of alcohol consumption.

He emphasised the importance of gradually adjusting sleep schedules rather than resorting to drastic measures.

Dr. Al Shahrani also cautioned against the premature use of sleep medications, suggesting that behavioural changes should be the first line of action.

Medications, if necessary, should be considered only as a last resort and used in low doses for short periods.

A study conducted using the “Sleep” application said that residents of Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Philippines and Malaysia have the shortest sleep durations, averaging 6.5 hours per day.