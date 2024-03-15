For adults

The Department for Sleep Medicine’s Adults Sleep Medicine programme offers comprehensive treatments for those struggling with breathing difficulties during sleep (sleep apnea), face difficulty falling or staying asleep (insomnia), have sudden bouts of excessive sleepiness (narcolepsy), generally feel sleepy during the day (hypersomnia), suffer sleep movement disorders such as restless leg syndrome, or experience unusual sleep-related behaviours such as night terrors, nightmares, confused awakenings or nocturnal seizures.

Are you showing poor sleep signs such as sleepy despite sound sleep; waking up tired; tired and sleepy during the day; restless sleep; poor focus, concentration, and memory; morning headaches; uncontrolled high blood pressure; uncontrolled blood sugar; frequent night urination; and depression.

For children

The Department’s Paediatric Sleep Medicine programme addresses sleep deprivation and associated issues in infants, children, and adolescents.

Does your child have any sleep-related issues such as daytime sleepiness, morning headaches, hyperactivity, snoring and choking sounds during sleep, gasping during sleep, nightmares and night terror? If yes, you must help them undergo a sleep study.

And if your baby is premature and on oxygen, pay special attention to their sleep patterns.

American Hospital Dubai’s Department for Sleep Medicine addresses all sleep apneas (breathing difficulties during sleep) in children, including:

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OAS): It is the most common type of sleep-related disorder where the throat muscles relax and block the upper airways partially (hypopnea) or completely (apnea), causing reduced or absent breathing. OAS can also be due to enlarged adenoids and tonsils or if the child is obese.

Central Sleep Apnea: Though less common than OAS, Central Sleep Apnea occurs due to the lack of proper signals by the brain to the muscles that control breathing. Neurological issues can cause this condition.

Complex Sleep Apnea: This condition combines symptoms of Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Central Sleep Apnea.

Sleep medicine services for these conditions include sleep laboratory or sleep study (also called polysomnography), home-based sleep screening, nocturnal oximetry (to monitor oxygen intake at night during sleep), daytime sleep monitoring, and capnography (measuring exhalation of carbon dioxide during sleep to assess the rate of ventilation, circulation, and metabolism in the patient).

Comprehensive treatment

Multi-disciplinary approach: American Hospital Dubai’s Department for Sleep Medicine follows a multi-disciplinary approach involving neurologists, lung specialists, behavioural specialists, psychiatrists, and otolaryngologists, integrating the expertise of internal medicine, cardiology, ENT, neurology, pulmonary, allergy, and critical care medicine, etc. to provide the most comprehensive solutions and results-oriented outcomes.

Advanced facilities and board-certified experts: American Hospital Dubai’s sleep medicine centre provides precise information required to develop personalised treatment plans using state-of-the-art digital and analogue equipment. The Department for Sleep Medicine’s board-certified doctors and technical staff have years of experience, ensuring minimal turnaround time from evaluations to treatment.

The Department for Sleep Medicine’s comprehensive treatment services for sleep disorders include snoreplasty (single-stage treatment to prevent snoring), somnoplasty (surgical procedure to eliminate snoring), turbinectomy (surgical alteration of nasal tissues to help prevent snoring caused by anatomical nasal obstructions), nasal CPAP and bilevel PAP, oral mandibular advancement device (oral devices that prevent snoring), uvulopalatopharyngoplasty or UPPP (a surgical procedure to open the upper airways by removing extra throat tissue obstructing airflow), and maxillomandibular osteotomy (surgically moves the upper and lower jaw forward to ease airflow and breathing).

Sleep problems or disorders require immediate attention. American Hospital Dubai’s Department for Sleep Medicine offers prompt patient scheduling and thorough on-site consultations with experienced, compassionate experts who provide highly advanced, effective treatments.