Cairo: Saudi men’s non-registered marriage to foreign women is punishable by fines up to SR100,000 in the kingdom, a lawyer has warned.
Warning against brokers of random marriage overseas, lawyer Shaima Al Thaqafi told Saudi-owned television MBC that such mediators facilitate some Saudi men marrying foreigners while they are outside the homeland.
“They should not be deceived by facilitated marriage in such a haphazard way because marriage is a life project that affects one’s future, the family and the children,” she said.
“This haphazard manner has negative social and economic implications.” The lawyer has also warned against potential fraud and blackmail associated with such marriages. She stressed the importance of official registration of marriage.
In the same vein, head of Awaser (Bonds), a charitable association for the Saudi family’s welfare overseas, Tawfiq Al Sweilem, said that some countries offer marriage facilities for Saudi men, coming as tourists, in return for a few dollars.
The warnings come after some people have recently made media remarks promoting marriage to foreign women, saying it costs less than marrying female compatriots.