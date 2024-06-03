Dubai: A Riyadh barbershop found itself at the centre of an escalating case after a barber accidentally shaved a customer’s moustache.

The incident, which was initially reported as a humorous anecdote, led to a series of complaints lodged against the barbershop, Sattam Al Harbi, an employee of the Riyadh Municipality, has revealed.

Speaking to Al Ekhbariya TV, Al Harbi explained that the government complaints centre, accessible via the 940 call number, occasionally receives strange reports, including the repeated grievances against this particular barbershop.

The situation took a curious twist when it was discovered that the complaints stemmed from a disgruntled customer seeking revenge after his moustache was accidentally removed by the barber.

The Riyadh Municipality staff initially responded to these reports by checking if the salon was licensed and complied with hygiene standards among other routine checks.

Upon investigating the continuous flow of complaints, it was revealed that the issue was not about the shop’s operations but rather a personal vendetta by the customer affected by the moustache mishap.

The story has since gained significant attention on Saudi social networking sites, sparking a mix of humorous and sympathetic reactions.