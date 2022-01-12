Dubai: Any barber shop found to be reusing single-use shaving tools in Saudi Arabia will be fined SR2,000 as of January 15, 2022, local media reported.
According to the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing (MOMRA), reusing single-use shaving tools exposes the barber shop owners to a fine of SR2,000. This include men and children’s barbershops.
The ministry said the fine will be doubled if the violation is repeated, in addition to closing the shop for a week.
The ministry had earlier clarified the municipal requirements in men’s barbershops, which include obtaining a health certificate for workers to prove their safety from infectious diseases, using disposable shaving tools made of stainless materials in accordance with the approved standard specifications, using a high-quality paper towels instead of cloth towels and using medical swab for disinfection.