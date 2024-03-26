Dubai: The General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque is preparing to accommodate approximately 90,000 worshipers and fasting individuals daily on the roof of the iconic sanctuary in Medina during Ramadan.
Spanning an area of about 67,000 square meters, the roof of the mosque provides a tranquil space for worship, accessed through 24 staircases positioned near mosque entrances.
Facilitating smooth movement before and after prayers, six escalators are in place to ease congestion during peak times.
The work is undertaken by the General Authority’s staff alongside charitable and volunteer organisations.
Preparations include cleaning and sterilising the mosque’s surface, fumigation, laying out 5,000 prayer rugs and setting up designated spaces for iftar.
Additionally, meals, Zamzam water, and over 20,000 Qurans are being distributed to assist the fasting and praying individuals.
Guidance and direction services are also being provided, with the Iftar preparations commencing at the Maghrib call to prayer, ensuring that the rooftop is fully prepared for worshippers before iftar and for subsequent Isha and Taraweeh prayers.
The rooftop’s lighting, characterised by warm yellow hues, adds a unique ambiance that complements the soft glow of white lights adorning the mosque’s external courtyards and the radiance emanating from its 10 minarets.