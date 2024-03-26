Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the opening of applications for seasonal jobs related to the upcoming Hajj.
Interested individuals can now apply through the ministry’s website with the application window remaining open until Ramadan 18 (March 28).
These seasonal jobs will be located in Mecca, Medina and Jeddah, providing opportunities for employment in various roles essential for the smooth facilitation of the Hajj pilgrimage.
The available positions include Hajj and Umrah supervisors, customer service representatives, mechanical technicians, engineers and drivers.
To be eligible for these roles, applicants must meet certain criteria set by the ministry. They must be Saudi nationals holding a high school diploma or higher qualification.
Additionally, applicants should possess physical and health abilities necessary for their respective roles. For driver positions, a valid driving license (for private, heavy, or motorcycle vehicles) is required.
Furthermore, applicants must be between 22 and 45 years old and successfully pass a personal interview.
Preference will be given to candidates with prior experience in Hajj and Umrah-related work.
Fluency in languages spoken by pilgrims, such as Uzbek, Persian, Chinese, or Malay is also advantageous.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah emphasised that the application period spans from Ramadan 15 to 18, adding that prospective employees are encouraged to submit their applications within this timeframe.