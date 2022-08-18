Cairo: Saudi Arabia’s anti-drug police had thwarted an attempt to smuggle around 2.25 million tablets of amphetamine stashed into floor mops, an official has said.
The haul had been seized hidden inside a shipment of the floor mops at the Red Sea port of Jeddah, spokesman for the Saudi General Directorate of Narcotics Control Major Mohammed Al Nujaidi added.
The seizure had been made in coordination with the Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.
A Syrian resident in Riyadh was arrested in connection with the thwarted smuggling bid, the official said, according to the Saudi news agency SPA.
Last week, Saudi authorities said they had foiled a bid to smuggle 1.1 million narcotic drugs hidden inside a shipment of toys, clothes and other merchandise at the Jeddah port. Five suspects were arrested.
Drug smuggling and trafficking is an offence punishable by up to death in Saudi Arabia.
The drug haul exposed after busted inside floor mops. (Photos: SPA)