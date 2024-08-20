Dubai: Saudi Arabia has inaugurated the Kingdom’s first school for talented students, the Talented Technical Secondary School, located at Tuwaiq Academy’s Riyadh headquarters.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Education, this pioneering institution is designed to cultivate future competencies through a hands-on, practical educational approach.

The school will offer specialised programmes aimed at qualifying students and fostering an environment conducive to innovation and technical problem-solving across various fields.

Students will benefit from professional certificates issued by leading international organisations and will engage in a dynamic curriculum that emphasises quality project development and patent acquisition.

Equipped with the latest learning technologies, the school aims to set a new benchmark in technical education in the Kingdom. The Talented Technical Secondary School is dedicated to empowering secondary school students in technical disciplines.

It focuses on preparing them for achievement and aptitude tests, integrating essential applied concepts through both classroom instruction and extracurricular activities led by experts.

Moreover, the school will provide tailored programs and projects to prepare students for major regional and international competitions, including the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the International Invention, Innovation, and Technology Exhibition (ITEX), and the National Olympiad for Programming and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Founded in August 2019, Tuwaiq Academy is renowned for its innovative educational camps and programmes.