Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Education has required teachers to wear the national dress, specifically “thobe and ghutra or shemagh,” from the moment they enter schools until they leave.

The new policy aims to reinforce national identity and cultural heritage within the educational environment.

Previously, the ministry had mandated that all visitors to schools adhere to the national dress code, verify their national identity and record their details before entering classrooms or educational facilities.

Additionally, visitors were required to obtain prior permission to access these areas.

The updated decision also includes several new regulations: Photography within schools is now prohibited, and rules for students’ permissions and exits during the school day must be strictly followed.

The identity of parents picking up their children during school hours must be verified and documented in a special register.

Furthermore, the Ministry has outlined procedures for local community visits.

Such visits must be coordinated in advance with school administration, clearly define the visit’s objectives, and provide the names of all visitors.