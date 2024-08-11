Dubai: More than half a million male and female teachers as well as administrative staff and supervisors resumed their duty on Sunday as the summer vacation ends and the new academic year begins.

Educators from public, private, international, and foreign schools across various cities and provinces have returned to their respective institutions.

Students will go back to schools on August 18.

The new academic calendar covers three semesters and includes 10 holidays, providing teachers and students with several breaks throughout the year.

The holidays are: National Day on September 22; an extended break on October 17; autumn break on November 8; another lengthy break on December 11; Mid-Year break starting January 3, 2025; Founding Day on February 23; Winter break on February 24; Eid Al Fitr on March 20; an extended break on May 4, 2025; and Eid Al Adha on May 30.

In preparation for the new school year, school principals and administrative staff returned early to organise class schedules, review lesson plans, and set up classrooms.

This early preparation aims to ensure a fully equipped learning environment for teachers and students.

As teachers resume their duties, the second-round exams for students who did not pass certain subjects in the first round are also set to begin.

School administrations have established exam committees to oversee a smooth and orderly examination process.

With the new academic year underway, teachers are presented with a fresh opportunity to excel in their educational mission.