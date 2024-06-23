Dubai: The Saudi cabinet has approved the general timeframe for the academic calendar spanning the next five years across public education, higher education and technical and vocational training sectors.

The Saudi Ministry of Education has confirmed the continuation of the three-term system for the upcoming academic year in public education.

A decision on whether to maintain a two-term or three-term system for the subsequent four years will be made at the end of the next academic year, ensuring a minimum of 180 instructional days per year.

For the upcoming academic year, an 8-week summer vacation has been allocated. The first term will commence on Sunday, August 18, 2024, followed by the second term starting on Sunday, November 17, 2024, and the third term beginning on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The academic year will conclude on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

The academic year will also include breaks: National Day, autumn break, mid-year break, Foundation Day, winter break, Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha, along with several long weekends.