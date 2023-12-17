Cairo: A teacher at a private school in Saudi Arabia has been expelled from his job and referred for an official investigation after making offensive remarks at fans of a club in the kingdom, a Saudi news portal reported.

The action against the employee was taken by authorities in charge of private schools after the man wrote an online post on his personal account using “disgraceful and inappropriate phrases” against supporters of a Saudi club and a sports commentator.

“Based on our categorical rejection of such behaviour, insults and serious transgressions, the schools administration has expelled the employee from work and referred him to official agencies to complete investigations with him,” authorities were quoted as saying in a statement.

Neither the offender’s nationality nor the name of the club was given.

Saudi authorities have in recent months exposed several cyber offences.

Last week, a Saudi media regulator fined an online celebrity SR100,000 and revoked her licence over remarks deemed harmful to family values.

The General Authority of Media Regulation said the Snapchat influencer had appeared in a video and used “inappropriate phrases inciting family damage”.

The regulator did not name the celebrity, but some media reports alleged she is Asma Al Sayari, a famous content creator, who recently appeared in a video advising men to shun certain acts while being out for the first time with their fiancées including excessive jealousy and ordering “saver meals”.

In September, seven people, including two expatriates, were arrested in Riyadh for mimicking police in a video and posting it on social media to increase their followers.

In August, a Saudi state media watchdog summoned a snapchat user for questioning over featuring a content deemed immoral and slanderous.

The female user in question had allegedly appeared in clips including offensive slurs against others, Saudi media reported.

The General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM) reportedly summoned the girl, whose age or name was not disclosed, and completed her official data before referring her to public prosecution.