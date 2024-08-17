Millions of students head back to schools across Saudi Arabia this Sunday

Dubai: Millions of students will flock back to schools across Saudi Arabia tomorrow, Sunday, August 18, to begin the new academic year according to the 1446 academic calendar. This calendar outlines the schedule for the year, including the start and end dates for each of the three semesters, as well as detailed information about vacation periods.
The new academic year begins on August 18, 2024. The first semester will conclude on November 7, 2024, with the second semester starting on November 17, 2024, and ending on February 20, 2025. The third semester will commence on March 2, 2025, until June 26, 2025.
The 1446 academic calendar also includes several breaks and holidays. The first extended vacation will begin on October 17, 2024, corresponding to Rabi'II 14, followed by the second extended vacation on December 11-12, 2024. The third extended vacation is scheduled for May 4-5, 2025, corresponding to 6-7 Dhu Al Qa'dah. Additionally, there will be a fall break after the end of the first semester and a winter vacation after the end of the second semester.
Students will also receive a two-day vacation to celebrate the Saudi National Day on September 22-23, 2024. This will be the first break in the 1446 academic calendar.