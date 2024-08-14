Cairo: Days before the onset of the new academic year in Saudi Arabia, transport authorities there have stressed a set of terms for drivers of school buses and importance of observing them to ensure students’ safety.

The stipulations set the minimum age of the driver at 25 years, the Transport General authority (TGA) has said. Drivers of school buses are, moreover, required to hold a valid driving licence, a clear police record, have attended an accredited first aid course, passed a TGA medical test and a professional efficiency test as well as any other training courses set out by the government agency.

TGA has obligated licensed transporters to implement all related safety standards in the buses of different capacities used in transporting students. Furthermore, buses must be equipped with tracking devices, onboard cameras and carry the “school bus” sign on both sides and back of the vehicle.

TGA has stressed for students and education staff the importance of dealing with regular transporters to ensure their safety and get high-quality, efficient services.

The new academic year is scheduled to start in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, August 18.

In June, the Ministry of Education released the academic calendar for the upcoming year, continuing a three-term system in public education.