Dubai: Saudi universities have announced a new policy requiring students to wear the Saudi national dress, including the thobe, Shemagh and Agal, as part of an effort to reinforce national belonging and preserve national identity.

Starting Sunday, students who do not adhere to this dress code will be denied entry to campus, classrooms and university events.

The universities have underscored the importance of the policy in fostering a strong sense of national identity among students.

This initiative, which began in May, mandates that students comply with the national uniform while on university grounds, attending lectures or visiting any university departments or divisions.