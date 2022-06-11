Dubai: Sixteen Saudi universities have been listed by the QS World University Ranking Index up from nine universities in 2019, Okaz newspaper reported.
The QS World University Ranking Index has seen a steady growth in the number of Saudi universities listed in the classification system over five consecutive years, starting with 9 universities in 2019. In 2020, 10 universities were listed and 11 universities in 2021.
In 2022, 14 universities and for 2023, 16 universities were included in the ranking, with five universities entering the classification in the last two editions.
With this new progress, the Kingdom is 6 spots away to be included in the top 100 international universities list.
According to the QS World University Ranking Index, King Abdul Aziz University tops the Saudi universities, followed by King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, and King Saud University. Al Faisal and Northern Border Universities also entered the rankings for the first time in the ranking.
The QS classification evaluates universities based on several criteria, mainly the university’s reputation, which is calculated in the largest survey of academic opinions around the world, by sending the questionnaire to more than 130,000 experts.