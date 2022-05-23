1 of 12
An aerial view of a massive dust storm advancing into Kuwait City.
A woman browses a phone as she walks amidst a severe dust storm in Kuwait City.
According to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), commercial flights will be rescheduled because of current weather patterns.
Kuwait's Ministry of Interior cautioned all citizens and expatriates on Monday of the unstable weather conditions.
A massive dust storm advancing into Kuwait City.
Women film a severe dust storm in Kuwait City.
Pedestrians cross a road amidst a severe dust storm in Kuwait City.
Kuwait's Ministry of Interior warned of poor visibility on the roads for most of the day.
A massive plume of dust hovered over Kuwait on Monday.
