Cairo: One person had died after a fire had broken out at a market in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah, the kingdom’s civil defence said.
The Saudi Directorate of Civil Defence added it had extinguished the blaze that hit stores at Souq Al Sawarikh, a popular market in Jeddah.
The cause of the fire was not given. Neither was there a word on potential damage.
Al Sawarikh, one of the largest in Saudi Arabia, stretches in south of Jeddah on around 1 million square metres, comprising hundreds of shops.