Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s recent security crackdown from May 16 to May 22 has led to the arrest of 17,030 individuals across the Kingdom for various law violations. The campaign primarily targeted violations related to residency, border security, and labor regulations.

According to authorities, 10,662 individuals were detained for breaching the residency system, 4,147 for violating border security regulations, and 2,221 for flouting labour laws.

Additionally, 1,119 people were apprehended while attempting to illegally enter the Kingdom, with the majority being of Ethiopian nationality (71%), followed by Yemeni (27%), and other nationalities comprising 2%. Another 65 individuals were arrested for attempting to exit the Kingdom illegally.

Furthermore, the crackdown resulted in the apprehension of 17 individuals involved in facilitating the transportation, sheltering, and employment of those violating Saudi residency, labour, and border security laws. Actions were initiated against 41,142 individuals, including 1,483 women.

The operations also facilitated the referral of 33,255 violators to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, finalised travel arrangements for 1,945 violators, and led to the deportation of 13,646 individuals.