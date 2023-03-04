Dubai: In a bid to strengthen ties and foster cooperation, Saudi Arabia and Monaco have signed a joint statement to establish diplomatic relations between the two countries, local media reported.
The statement was signed on behalf of the Kingdom by Ambassador to France Fahd Al Ruwaili, and by Monaco’s Ambassador to France, Christophe Steiner.
The signing of the statement was a significant milestone in the relationship between the two countries, and both ambassadors expressed their optimism for the future of the partnership.
They highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation and friendship across various fields, which will ultimately serve the interests of their respective peoples.
The establishment of diplomatic ties is expected to open up new opportunities for bilateral trade, tourism, and investment. It is also expected to facilitate cultural exchanges and promote a deeper understanding between the two nations.