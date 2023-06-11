Dubai: The Mecca Route initiative has introduced a luggage coding and sorting system, in a move aimed at improving the logistics of the Hajj pilgrimage.
The new measure will ensure the safe delivery of Hajj pilgrims’ luggage to their residences in Mecca and Medina.
The coding operation is handled within the initiative’s dedicated hall at the pilgrims’ departure airports, overseen by a team of specialists from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. This detailed procedure starts with the sorting of luggage and the affixing of coded labels onto each piece of baggage.
Each label is embedded with vital flight information and personal details about the pilgrims, including their places of residence in Saudi Arabia. To further bolster this system, a similar label will be attached to the cover of the pilgrims’ passports.
In a complementary measure, pilgrims will also be given a card containing identical information as that on their luggage. This ensures a robust tracking system, designed to minimise the chances of luggage mishandling.
Upon landing at either the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah or the Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport, the Hajj pilgrims will be promptly transferred to buses. These buses will then transport them to their designated residences, ensuring a seamless and efficient transition.