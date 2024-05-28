Dubai: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has introduced two Hajj packages tailored to enhance the pilgrimage experience for both Saudi citizens and expatriates this year.

These packages cater to diverse budgets and preferences, ensuring a more accessible and fulfilling Hajj journey.

The first package, starting at SR4,000, is designed for economic affordability. It provides accommodation in furnished residential buildings in Mecca and includes basic services such as transportation to the Holy Sites of Mina, Muzdalifah, and Arafat from the Day of Al Tarwiyah (Dhul Hijjah 8) to the Al Tashreeq Days (Dhul Hijjah 11 and 12).

Although accommodation in Mina is not included, arrangements are made for pilgrims to fulfill their rituals there, with transportation costs varying based on their residence location in Mecca.

The second option, Kidana Al Wadi Towers package, starting from SR13,000, offers a premium experience. It includes accommodation in the newly constructed Kidana Al Wadi Towers situated in New Mina, just one kilometer from the Jamarat. The package features comfortable, air-conditioned buses for transportation, a variety of meals, cold and hot beverages, and well-equipped accommodations in Arafat and Muzdalifah.

The towers in Mina offer extensive amenities, including three elevators for pilgrims, one service elevator, and multiple bathroom complexes. Each room is designed to accommodate 25 to 30 pilgrims.