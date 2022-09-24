Cairo: Saudi Arabia has launched a special stamp for travellers’ passports on the occasion of the kingdom’s 92nd National Day, annually celebrated on September 23.
The stamp, unveiled by the General Directorate of Passports at the kingdom’s international ports, features the visual identity of the National Day, marking Saudi Arabia’s unification, Okaz newspaper reported.
The initiative is part of celebrating the occasion with departing and arriving travellers whose passports are stamped to document the event, the paper said.
Saudi Arabia staged massive celebrations including air and maritime as well as fireworks to commemorate this year’s National Day. Government and public buildings were also draped in colours of the Saudi flag on the occasion.
The Saudi National Day marks the foundation of Saudi Arabia by King Abdul Aziz Bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud.