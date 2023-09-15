Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued essential guidelines for parents and guardians when taking children to perform the sacred rituals of Umrah at the Mecca Grand Mosque.

These instructions, shared through the Ministry’s official Twitter handle, emphasise the importance of ensuring a safe and comfortable Umrah experience for children.

Here are the four crucial instructions provided by the Ministry:

1. Identification bracelet: It is imperative to place an identification bracelet on the child’s wrist when accompanying them to perform Umrah rituals. This serves as a precautionary measure to ensure the child’s safety and facilitate easy identification if needed.

2. Avoid crowded timings and places: Parents and guardians are advised to steer clear of crowded timings and places within the holy precincts. Choosing less congested moments can help create a more serene and manageable environment for children during their Umrah journey.

3. Child’s personal hygiene: Taking care of a child’s personal hygiene is of utmost importance. Parents should ensure that children are clean and comfortable, as this contributes to a more pleasant and wholesome Umrah experience.

4. Dietary considerations: Parents are encouraged to be mindful of the food their children consume during the Umrah journey. Maintaining a healthy and suitable diet for children is essential to their well-being throughout this spiritual endeavour.

Additionally, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had previously shared five etiquettes for visiting the Mecca Grand Mosque, further enhancing the pilgrim experience for all visitors. These etiquettes include:

1. Personal grooming: Pilgrims are encouraged to perfume and wear their best clothes as a sign of respect and reverence.

2. Recite the Dua of Entry: Upon entering the Mosque, it is recommended to recite the appropriate supplication (Dua) as a gesture of humility and devotion.

3. Use the right foot: When entering the Grand Mosque, it is customary to step in with the right foot, a symbol of respect and piety.

4. Maintain tranquility: Pilgrims are advised to maintain a sense of tranquility and dignity within the holy precincts, contributing to a peaceful and respectful atmosphere.