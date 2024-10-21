Dubai: Saudi Arabia's winter season is expected to be cold, but not as harsh as previous years, according to Hussein Al Qahtani, spokesman for the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

Speaking on the "120 Program" on Al Ekhbariya channel, Al Qahtani noted that while temperatures will drop, they will not reach the extreme lows recorded in past winters.

The NCM plans to release a detailed climate report on the upcoming winter, outlining the expected meteorological features of the season.

Al Qahtani emphasised that this year's winter will be milder compared to the recent past, with temperatures expected to remain within normal seasonal averages, with a slight increase of up to one degree Celsius in some areas.

The Regional Climate Change Center, part of the NCM, has also sought to dispel rumours about an unusually harsh winter linked to the La Niña phenomenon.

In a statement issued last month, the center described such reports as inaccurate, urging the public to rely on official forecasts and avoid misinformation.