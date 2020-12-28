Dubai: Saudi Arabia has extended suspension of all commercial flights as well as entry into the Kingdom through land and sea ports for another week over the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain.
Yesterday, Saudi Arabia’s top aviation body confirmed it will allow airlines operating in the Kingdom to fly out non-Saudi passengers starting immediately. Saudi Arabia had suspended all commercial flights last week, and said at the time that the temporary suspension was subject to renewal for another week.
Health authorities said anyone who had returned from EU countries or any country where the new mutation had been detected, starting December 8, must self-isolate for two weeks from the date of entering Saudi Arabia, and undergo a coronavirus test during isolation. The test would have to be repeated every five days.