Dubai: A daring thief made off with a car in broad daylight, from under the noses of its owner and workshop staff at an automobile workshop in Dammam, Riyadh Region.
The incident was caught on camera and quickly went viral on social media, sparking outrage and concern among the community.
The daring heist took place as the car was undergoing engine maintenance work at the workshop, with its engine running and its owner, along with another bystander, closely observing the proceedings. The unsuspecting car owner and workers were left in disbelief as they watched the thief’s audacious act unfold before their eyes.
Surveillance footage from the neighbourhood captured the thief’s swift actions as he stealthily entered the car, shifted it into reverse gear, and made a hasty escape, leaving the stunned onlookers in his wake. Despite the car owner’s valiant efforts to apprehend the thief, the criminal managed to elude capture and fled the scene, leaving the car’s bonnet open as a testament to the brazen theft.
The incident drew widespread attention after the video footage circulated on social media, prompting concerned citizens to demand swift action from the authorities. Responding to public outrage, the Riyadh Region Police moved quickly to apprehend the car thief.
The suspect, identified as a young Saudi man, was taken into custody, and the stolen car was successfully recovered. Legal measures have been initiated against the thief, who now faces the consequences of his reckless actions. He has been referred to the Public Prosecution, where he will be held accountable for his crime.