Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced that children of all ages can now enter the Grand Mosque in Mecca, local media reported.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said on Saturday that parents could now take their children with them to the mosque. The ministry, however, clarified that children over 5 years must get permit through the Eatmarna application, while those under 5 do not need an entry permit.
Saudi Arabia recently announced that all types of visitors, including those holding tourist visas, can now perform Umrah in the kingdom
The decision, which is valid for the new Umrah season that began on July 30, aims to enrich Umrah performers’ cultural and religious experience, said the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.
Visitors eligible for on-arrival visas or e-visas and holders of US, British or Schengen visa are also included.