Dubai: The Saudi National Centre of Meteorology has predicted significant rainfall across several regions in Saudi Arabia starting this Friday until Wednesday, December 27.
This period of inclement weather is expected to affect various regions, including Medina, Mecca, Jeddah, Hail, Sakaka, and Riyadh.
The centre has indicated that the rains will vary in intensity across regions. Cities such as Al Baha, Abha, Al Qunfudhah, and Jizan are also expected to experience rainfall during this period.
The forecast suggests that the rainy weather could have a considerable impact on these areas, which are known for their diverse geographical landscapes.
Residents and visitors in these regions are advised to stay informed about the weather conditions and take necessary precautions.