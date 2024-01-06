Saudi Arabia: Border guards warn against entering restricted wildlands near borders

Dubai: The Saudi General Directorate of Border Guards has warned citizens and residents frequently visiting wilderness areas in the country to avoid restricted border regions. The directorate highlighted that these regions are clearly marked with warning signs and earthen barriers along the border to prevent unauthorised access.
The directorate clarified that any individual found violating these warnings and entering restricted areas would face legal consequences. According to the Border Security Law and its executive regulations, penalties for such violations can range from imprisonment for up to 30 months to a fine of up to SR25,000, or potentially both.
The appeal extends to all visitors and regulars of wilderness areas near the Saudi borders. The directorate has stressed the importance of adhering to the set regulations and instructions. It also warned that it is fully prepared to take decisive actions against violators, including referring them to the competent authorities for necessary legal proceedings.