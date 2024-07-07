Dubai: Saudi Arabia has arrested more than 16,000 individuals across the Kingdom between June 27 and July 3 for violating residency, labour and border security laws.

The joint field campaigns organised by various security agencies reported the arrest of 16,565 violators: 9,969 for residency violations, 4,676 for border security breaches and 1,920 for labour offences.

During the operations, 1,244 people were caught attempting to cross into Saudi Arabia illegally. Among these, 37 per cent were Yemeni, 60 per cent Ethiopian and 3 per cent of other nationalities.

Additionally, 63 individuals were detained for trying to exit the Kingdom illegally.

The security forces also arrested three individuals accused of transporting, harboring, and employing those violating laws.

Enforcement procedures were taken against 20,780 violators, including 1,384 women.

Of those apprehended, 12,219 were referred to their diplomatic missions to secure travel documents, 2,931 were directed to complete their travel arrangements and 9,663 were deported.

The Ministry of Interior has warned against helping violators of the border security laws. Penalties for facilitating the entry, transport, or sheltering of violators can be severe, including up to 15 years in prison, fines up to one million riyals, confiscation of transport and housing used in the offence and public shaming.

The Ministry classifies these offences as serious, warranting significant arrests and a violation of honour and honesty.