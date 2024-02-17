Saudi Arabia: An expat nabbed for touting dubious car oils

Cairo: Saudi authorities have arrested in Riyadh an Asian expatriate involved in illegally marketing recycled engine oils of mysterious origin.
The suspect was seen in footage aired by the Saudi news TV Al Ekhbariya re-enacting the repacking of the collected oils in packets falsely carrying the names of well-known suppliers.
He said he used to get the oils from an agent, rebottle and re-sell them.
The offender was apprehended in a joint crackdown mounted by officials in the ministries of commerce and human resources as well as municipal authorities.
A Ministry of Commerce official said the offender used to market the oils in packets carrying labels to dupe buyers into believing they were new.
His practice is categorised as a type of commercial fraud.
Last year, Saudi Arabia announced setting up a prosecution unit to handle cases of financial fraud in a step aimed at fast-track related procedures.
Under Saudi law, fraud is punishable by up to seven years in prison and a maximum fine of SR5 million. The penalties are tougher in cases of involvement in food adulteration.