Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s State Security on Wednesday issued a statement adding five Yemenis to its terrorist list for supporting Al Houthi militia.
The State Security also announced freezing the assets of the five blacklisted Yemenis for their involvement in terrorist activities carried out by Al Houthis against the Kingdom
According to the statement on State Security’s Twitter account, the five Yemenis are linked to Iran-backed Al Houthi militia and were involved in its terrorist activities.
The new names include Mansour Ahmed Al Saadi, Ahmed Ali Al Hamzi, Mohammed Abdul Karim Al Ghammari, Zakaria Abdullah Yehya and Ahmed Mohammed Ali Al Jawahri.
Mansour Ahmed Al Saadi, who received military training in Iran, is involved in smuggling arms from Iran to Yemen.
Ahmed Ali Al Hamzi is in charge of Al Houthi’s drones programme, and he was trained in Iran.
Mohammed Abdul Karim Al Ghammari is directly linked to launch of ballistic missiles and drones.
Zakaria Abdullah Yahya, is trained in Iran and is linked directly to launching ballistic missiles and drones.
Ahmed Mohammed Ali Al Jawahri is also involved in the launch of missiles and drones