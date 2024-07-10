Cairo: Local authorities in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah said they had seized 300kg of rotten meat before its delivery to a restaurant.

The Jeddah municipality added that the spoilt meat had been seized inside a truck on its way to a local restaurant.

Foul smell gave away the cargo, according to authorities. The vehicle was stopped, inspected and was found to have been carrying the cargo unfit for human consumption, officials said.

“Monitoring teams in cooperation with the competent agencies managed to seize the vehicle transporting the rotten meat while heading to restaurants,” Heba Hussain, the head of the Azaziah Municipal Branch said.

She added that the meat had been haphazardly packed inside small containers without paying heed to hygienic rules. The consignment was later destroyed, the official said.

Last month, Jeddah authorities announced thwarting attempts to smuggle large quantities of sacrificial meat unfit for human consumption during the Muslim Eid Al Adha.