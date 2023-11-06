Dubai: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has unveiled a 200,000-year-old axe dating back to the Paleolithic Age at the Qurh site in AlUla Governorate,
The axe made from durable soft basalt stone measures 51.3cm in length and exhibits distinctive features suggesting its use for cutting or chopping purposes.
Studies are being conducted to determine the intended function of this prehistoric tool.
The Qurh site, which holds historical significance dating back to early Islamic period, is one of the Arabian Peninsula’s pivotal urban locations, harbouring a trove of hidden secrets and historical treasures.
The credit for this discovery goes to a team of archaeologists from the heritage consultancy TEOS Heritage.
Tasked with exploring the region surrounding Qurh, located south of AlUla, the team had previously uncovered archaeological artefacts from the early Islamic period.
However, the unearthing of the axe marks a milestone in the history of humanity, shedding new light on ancient civilisations within and beyond the Arabian Peninsula.
RCU is currently overseeing 11 archaeological projects in AlUla and Khyber as part of its commitment to unravel the mysteries of ancient times.
These efforts align with the commission’s comprehensive development plan for AlUla, with the goal of establishing it as a world-renowned destination for natural and cultural heritage.