Dubai: An anesthesiologist has been accused of brutally murdering his elderly parents in their home located in Alexandria, Egypt.
The chilling crime was discovered in their apartment in the Faisal Bank area of the Sidi Bishr district.
When Alexandria Security Directorate officers visited the site, they saw blood-soaked bodies of an elderly man and his wife.
After initial investigations, the Public Prosecution has identified couple’s son, an anesthesiologist by profession, as the main suspect.
He is believed to have been grappling with severe psychological issues. He was subsequently taken into custody for further questioning.
Witnesses told local media that after committing the crime, the accused visited a nearby mosque. Disturbingly, he repeatedly called for prayers, wept uncontrollably and began muttering incomprehensible words.
The tragedy was first uncovered by the victims’ second son. A nurse, who had been caring for the elderly couple, informed him of suspicious behaviour exhibited by the anesthesiologist.
Acting on instinct, the brother rushed to the apartment, discovered the grim reality, and immediately alerted the authorities.