Dubai: Young Saudi actress Areej Abdullah was found dead in her apartment in Cairo on Sunday, Arab media reported.
The 24-year-old actress was found dead by her maid, who alerted police. A team of police officers arrived at the scene. Preliminary investigations revealed that there was no suspicion of murder, and it was more likely a sudden natural death. The case was referred to the Public Prosecution, which ordered an immediate autopsy to establish the cause of death.
The forensic report has proven that the woman suffered a pulmonary embolism while she was asleep, confirming it was the main cause of her death. The prosecutors issued a death certificate to allow the transport of the deceased’s body to Saudi Arabia for funeral and burial procedures.