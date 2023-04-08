Dubai: The Saudi National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a warning of impending moderate to heavy rain and sandstorms across most regions in the kingdom next week.
According to the NCM, spring thunderstorms, accompanied by dust storms, torrents and snowfall, will be particularly severe from Monday to Thursday in the regions of Qassim, Riyadh, Eastern Province, and Hail.
The NCM has also forecast moderate to heavy rains will occur in the regions of Asir, Al Baha, Jazan, Mecca, Najran, and Medina on Sunday and Monday, as well as on Wednesday and Thursday.
Meanwhile, moderate to heavy thunderstorms are expected in the regions of Tabuk, Al Jouf, and the Northern Borders region from Monday to Wednesday.
The Eastern Province is also expected to experience light to moderate thunderstorms, accompanied by sandstorms, from Monday to Thursday.
Additionally, the regions of Mecca, Tabuk, and Medina will witness these storms on Sunday and Monday, as well as on Wednesday.
Although preliminary forecast indicates that the chances of rain will continue in most regions until the middle of next week, the NCM has urged the public to remain vigilant and keep track of the weather updates on its website and social media accounts.
It has also advised people to follow the instructions issued by the competent authorities to ensure their safety.