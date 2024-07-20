Cairo: A tree that the late Saudi king Faisal bin Abdulaziz planted more than five decades ago in Pakistan has become a symbol of the strong bonds between the two countries.

King Faisal planted the tree in Islamabad during his visit to Pakistan in 1966. "That tree has since borne the fruit of boundless love between the two countries, with cities, neighbourhoods, streets, mosques, and universities across Pakistan now adorned with the names of Saudi kings," commented the Saudi news agency SPA.

King Faisal, who ruled Saudi Arabia from 1964 to 1975, planted the tree in a garden visited by foreign dignitaries. SPA said the Pakistanis view the tree as a profound symbol of their relations with Saudi Arabia.

The tree is in the International Friendship Garden in Islamabad, locally known as Shakarparian Park, a major tourist attraction.

The garden is dedicated to commemorative trees planted by prominent foreign visitors to Pakistan. King Faisal was among the first guests to plant a tree in this garden, blossoming with spring flowers.

The iconic Faisal Mosque is an Islamabad landmark named after the late king.

The idea of the mosque was floated during his 1966 trip. Its construction started ten years later with a grant from Faisal after an international competition in which engineers from 17 countries participated.

Turkish architect Vedat Dalokay presented the winning design. The mosque, which was completed in 1986, can be seen from anywhere in the city.