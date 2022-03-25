Cairo: Saudi Interior Ministry has opened registration for women’s enlistment as border guards, the latest move to expand jobs for women in the kingdom.
The ministry said that registration applications at the General Directorate for Border Guard for women as soldiers will be accepted starting from Saturday 26 until Thursday March 31 via the Absher-Jobs portal, according to Okaz newspaper.
Last year, Saudi Arabia allowed women to join the army, air defence and navy forces. The first batch of women soldiers in the Saudi army graduated in September last year.
Last January, the Saudi army celebrated the graduation of a new batch of women soldiers. In recent years, Saudi Arabia has taken several steps to boost women’s empowerment as part of dramatic reforms in the country.
In 2018, women were allowed to drive cars, ending a decades-long ban in the kingdom.