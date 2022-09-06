Cairo: More than 45,000 Saudis have landed marketing jobs in the private sector since May when a ministerial decree localising the sector went into effect, an academic has said.
When the decree took effect, the target was to Saudise around 12,000 marketing jobs in one year, Saad Al Huqail, the head of the marketing department at Al Faisal University, told Al Arabiya TV.
“I think the number of jobs that have been localised has exceeded 45,000,” he said.
“Marketing is a vital profession interrelated to many sectors such as business development, public relations, media, sales and audio-visual production,” he explained.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has launched a series of initiatives to employ its nationals and replace foreign workers in several fields including education, telecommunications and real estate as part of an employment policy known as “Saudisation”.