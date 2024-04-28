The UAE field hospital in Gaza, which was inaugurated in December 2023, has a capacity of 200 beds and includes a medical staff of 98 volunteers from 23 nationalities, including 73 men and 25 women.

The hospital has so far performed 1,517 major and minor surgeries and has treated more than 18,000 cases over the past months that required medical intervention by the hospital team to deal with and provide the necessary treatment and care, starting from first aid, through necessary surgeries to save lives, providing the necessary treatments and medicines, and ending with intensive care and care for these cases, in addition to consultations and medical services.