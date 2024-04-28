Madrid: Women’s world No 4 Elena Rybakina eased to a 6-1, 6-4 win over Egypt’s Mayar Sherif to reach the Madrid Open last 16 on Sunday.

The Kazakh, who has a tour-leading three titles this season after triumphing in Stuttgart last week, broke twice in the first set to move 5-0 ahead on the Spanish clay.

Although Sherif battled harder in the second set, surviving four match points to hold for 5-4 down, Rybakina clinched the victory on serve at the Caja Magica.

“Despite the score, it was a very tough match,” said Rybakina, who has the best record on the tour this season with 28 wins.

“It was a lot of deuces and we both fought a lot — I’m really happy with the performance today.”

Rybakina will face teenager Sara Bejlek in the next round after the Czech defeated American Ashlyn Krueger 6-3, 6-1.

“I’ve never played against a player like this,” said the 18-year-old. “I will try my best and we’ll see how it will go tomorrow.”

Russia's Andrey Rublev celebrates after winning his round of 32 match against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Image Credit: Reuters

In the men’s draw Andrey Rublev came back from 5-0 down in a first set tie-break to beat home favourite Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (12/10), 6-4 in a nervy affair.

The world No 8 kept his nerve and saved five set points to stun his opponent, before a similarly hard-fought second set.

Rublev broke for a 5-4 lead with a shot which the Spaniard chose to leave as he thought it was long, but Hawk-Eye showed it was in by a whisker.

The Russian wrapped up his win with a forehand winner, his second win of the week after four straight defeats.

Last year’s Madrid runner-up Jan-Lennard Struff defeated France’s Ugo Humbert 7-5, 6-4.