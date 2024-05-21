Dubai: More than 267,650 pilgrims from around the world have arrived in Saudi Arabia to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage, as of SUnday evening, according to the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat).

A majority of 267,657 pilgrims have entered the Kingdom through airports, with others arriving through Saudi seaports and land entry points.

The Jawazat has emphasised its commitment to facilitating the entry process for pilgrims by enhancing its online platforms at international air, land and sea ports.

To ensure a smooth and efficient entry for all visitors, Jawazat deployed cutting-edge technology and staffed these entry points with highly skilled personnel who are proficient in a variety of languages to assist pilgrims effectively.

The influx of pilgrims began on Dhul Qada 1, corresponding to May 9, marking the start of this year’s Hajj season.

With tens of thousands of pilgrims arriving daily in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, Saudi authorities have implemented an integrated and accessible system to ensure that all pilgrims can perform their rituals with ease and comfort.

Hajj rites in and around Mecca are expected to begin on June 14, depending on the sighting of the new moon.

More than 2 million Muslims from across the globe are expected to attend upcoming Hajj amid maximum preparations from the agencies concerned in the kingdom.