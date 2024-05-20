Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that starting May 24 until June 26, Umrah permits will only be issued to those with a confirmed Hajj permit.

The move aims to manage the influx of pilgrims in Mecca during the Hajj season and ensure a smooth experience for all attendees.

Additionally, the Ministry of Interior will implement fines of SR10,000 for anyone caught entering Mecca without a Hajj permit from June 2 to June 20, 2024.

The regulation applies to all, including Saudi citizens, expatriates, and visitors, and covers several critical areas such as the holy sites and transport hubs.

Repeat offenders may face fines up to SR100,000, and expatriates could be deported and banned from re-entry.

Those transporting violators risk up to six months in jail, a SR50,000 fine, vehicle confiscation, and deportation for expatriate transporters.